SHANGHAI, August 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s attack on the Kursk Region has called into question not only the peace resolution of the conflict, but also the future development of Ukraine itself, Wang Wen, the Executive Dean of the Chongyang Institute of Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, has told TASS.

"This offensive is an extremely dangerous and aggressive military operation by Ukraine. It can never result in Ukraine’s positive development. It is also not conducive to a peace resolution of the current Russia-Ukraine conflict. It is more likely that it will lead to a more acute confrontation at a time when the situation was expected to ease," the expert said.

In his opinion, such dangerous actions by Ukraine may also be related to the expected termination of assistance from the United States in case Donald Trump wins the presidential election.

"To prevent the United States from stopping military aid, Ukraine will further escalate the tensions in the runup to the US election and even hopes to draw the United States into the conflict, thus achieving its aim of joining NATO and protecting national interests," Wang believes.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A missile alert was repeatedly declared in region. Local residents are being evacuated to other Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow Region.

The Defense Ministry has said that the battle group North together with the Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented the Ukrainian forces’ attempts to break through in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the Kursk Region. Kiev has lost 945 troops and 102 armored vehicles since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region.