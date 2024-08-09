Harris outpaces Trump by US voters support level

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. US Vice President and presidential nominee from the Democratic Party Kamala Harris is five percentage points above Republican candidate Donald Trump by the support level among Americans, Reuters reports, citing results of the public opinion poll by Ipsos sociological service.

According to the research, 42% of respondents are ready to vote for Harris and 37% - for Trump. The other 4% of voters are going to support independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

The poll was staged from August 2 to 7 among more than 2,000 US voters. The presidential election in the US will be held on November 5.