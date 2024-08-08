Israel to send delegation for talks on Gaza on August 15 — Prime Minister’s Office

TEL AVIV, August 9. /TASS/. Israel will send a delegation to talks on Gaza on August 15, the Office of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"At the suggestion of the US and intermediaries, Israel will send a delegation for talks on August 15, with the venue of them to be determined later, to agree upon details of implementing the framework agreement [on Gaza]," the office said.

Leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States called on Israel and the Hamas movement to resume talks on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on August 15 in Doha or Cairo, according to their joint statement made earlier.