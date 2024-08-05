Israel ponders preemptive strike against Iran — daily

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. The authorities of Israel consider launching a preemptive strike against Iran in case Tehran’s attack is imminent, the Times of Israel daily announced on Monday.

"Israel would consider launching a preemptive strike to deter Iran if it uncovered airtight evidence that Tehran was preparing to mount an attack," the Israeli daily stated.

According to the Times of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened late on Sunday a meeting with Israel’s security chiefs, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, Mossad head David Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

The daily added that the meeting was "held amid preparations for anticipated attacks on Israel by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah."

US-based Axios news website reported earlier in the day citing its unnamed sources that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken informed foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) that Iran and the Hezbollah movement could launch an offensive against Israel within the next 24 hours.

"Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah have vowed to respond to the assassinations by Israel of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran," Axios reported citing its sources that "Blinken stressed that the United States believes Iran and Hezbollah will both retaliate."

"Blinken said the US doesn't know the exact timing of the attacks but stressed it could start as early as the next 24-48 hours - meaning as early as Monday," according to the website.

On July 31, the Palestinian movement Hamas reported Haniyeh's death in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had attended the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Al Hadath TV channel reported that Haniyeh had been killed in a direct missile strike. Mousa Abu Marzook, deputy chief of the Hamas political bureau, vowed that Haniyeh’s killing would not go unanswered.