Tens of thousands of people march through streets of Caracas to support Maduro

CARACAS, August 4. /TASS/. Tens of thousands of supporters of the Bolivarian Revolution, the United Socialist Party, members of progressive parties and public organizations marched through the streets of Caracas in support of Venezuelan President-elect Nicolas Maduro, a TASS correspondent reported.

They gathered in front of the Miraflores Palace, where Maduro is expected to speak later. An impromptu concert is taking place outside the palace walls, with patriotic songs being sung. There have been no major incidents or violations of public order.

On Saturday, a demonstration was held in Caracas at which radical opposition leader Maria Corina Machado spoke.

On July 28, elections of the head of state were held in Venezuela. According to the ballot of Venezuela's National Electoral Council, with almost 97% of the protocols proceeded, Nicolas Maduro was supported by 51.95% of the vote. Maduro's main rival, far-right candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, was favored by 43.18% of the electorate. Machado said on election day that Gonzalez's team would not accept his defeat.

Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba, and Nicaragua congratulated the incumbent president on his victory.

In turn, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said that the Washington administration believes other nations should recognize Gonzalez as the winner of Venezuela's presidential election. A number of Latin American countries followed this advice or questioned the objectivity of the announced results of the voting in the country.