Trump says will debate Kamala Harris on September 4

NEW YORK, August 3. /TASS/. Former US leader Donald Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, has agreed with his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, to hold a presidential debate on FoxNews on September 4.

"I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th," Trump wrote on his page on Truth Social. The debate is expected to take place in Pennsylvania, with the exact time and site to be decided later.

Trump’s second debate against Joe Biden was previously scheduled on September 10, but it became irrelevant after the incumbent president dropped out of the race, Trump explained. Also, the Republican said, he wants a full arena audience at his debate against Harris.