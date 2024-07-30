Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah commander in Beirut

TEL AVIV, July 30. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces said it had carried out a strike on Beirut, targeting a Hezbollah commander who is responsible, according to Israel, for the recent bombardment of a village in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children.

"The Israel Defense Forces carried out a targeted strike in Beirut against the commander responsible for the killing of children in Majdal Shams and the murder of many more Israeli civilians," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF also said that the Home Front Command is not changing its current instructions for Israeli citizens, and all previous security requirements remain the same.

"If there are any changes, an alert will be released," the IDF said.

On July 27, Israel said the north of the country came under fire from Lebanon. One of the rockets exploded at a soccer field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, killing 12 children, and injuring about 30 others. Israel blamed Lebanon and Hezbollah for the incident, vowing a harsh response. Hezbollah denied involvement in the incident.