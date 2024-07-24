China, Ukraine are friendly countries, Wang Yi tells Kuleba

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba during the meeting in Guangzhou that Beijing and Kiev are historically bound by friendly relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing.

"China and Ukraine are friendly countries," the ministry spokesperson quotes Wang Yi, "Historically, both sides came to friendship and cooperation during exchanges."

Wang Yi recalled that China and Ukraine established strategic partnership more than 10 years ago. Beijing and Kiev "show mutual respect, treat one another as equal and proceed developing beneficial cooperation," said Wang Yi.

Kuleba is on a visit in China on July 23-26 at Wang Yi’s invitation.