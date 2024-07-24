China to continue boosting food imports from Ukraine, Wang Yi tells Kuleba

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to boost imports of food from Ukraine, according to China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaking with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba at a meeting in Guangzhou, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning told a briefing.

"China will continue expanding food imports from Ukraine and jointly supporting the reliability of supply chains and international food security," Wang Yi said.

China has been Ukraine’s major trade partner and major purchaser of its agriculture products in recent years, the minister noted. "In the first half of this year bilateral trade demonstrated strong growth, space and potential for cooperation," he said and urged to expand practical cooperation between the two countries in various areas.

Kuleba is visiting the People’s Republic of China at Wang Yi’s invitation on July 23-26.