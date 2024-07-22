Trump has 64% chance of winning US presidential election — bookmakers

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. US Republican Party candidate Donald Trump has a 64% chance of winning the presidential election, the Polymarket prediction market platform said.

According to it, bets on Trump's victory stand at $40.9 million, while bets on the incumbent US Vice President Kamala Harris amount to $22.4 million. The PredictIt political betting site said, in turn, that the billionaire has a 61% chance of winning, while his likely rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, has a 39% chance.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office.