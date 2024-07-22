More than 230 trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza within 24 hours — TV

DUBAI, July 22. /TASS/. As many as 236 trucks with humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday, along with 7 gasoline tankers and 6 tanks with gas for cooking, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported, citing the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Palestinian Territories.

According to the channel, the humanitarian aid was shipped from Egypt through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint in southern Gaza.

Humanitarian organizations accuse Israel of limiting the population’s access to aid, noting that distributing it becomes more dangerous due to violations of law and order in the Strip. Israel, in turn, claims that there are no limits on the amount of aid that can be transported to Gaza, but international organizations are unable to properly distribute it. Israeli authorities state that humanitarian shipments fall under the control of the radical Hamas movement.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated after the infiltration of militants from the radical Palestinian movement, Hamas, from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7 of last year, accompanied by hostage-taking and murders of border settlement residents. Israel launched retaliatory strikes on the Palestinian enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria.