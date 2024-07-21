US, UK hit Houthi targets in Yemeni Hajjah governorate

DUBAI, July 21. /TASS/. The United States and the United Kingdom have attacked Houthi targets in the Yemeni northwestern Hajjah governorate, the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel reported.

According to the television channel, the coalition forces delivered at least two strikes.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, the US authorities announced the creation of an international coalition and preparations for an operation codenamed Prosperity Guardian, expected to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Since then, the United States and the United Kingdom have been regularly delivering strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.