At least 49 killed, 69 injured in Gaza Strip in past day — Health Ministry

CAIRO, July 16. /TASS/. At least 49 people were killed and another 69 suffered injuries in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, "the number of victims of the Israeli aggression has risen to 38,713 since October 7, 2023, and 89,166 people have been injured."

The Health Ministry points out that some injured people remain under the rubble and ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to get to them.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted for a week. During this time, 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed, continuing to this day.