MILWAUKEE /Wisconsin/, July 15. /TASS/. Donald Trump who has been formally nominated by the Republican Party as a presidential nominee said that he selected J.D. Vance, a Republican US Senator from Ohio, as his vice president.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," he wrote on his Truth Social account.

James David Vance, born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 2, 1984, has been serving as a Senator from Ohio since January 2023. He served in the United States Marine Corps, graduated from the Ohio State University and the Yale Law School. Before embarking on a political career, he worked for venture companies. In 2016, he published his memoirs, which became a bestseller. He is married to Usha Vance and has three children.

During his 2022 campaign for US Senate, we was supported by Trump and defeated Democratic nominee Tim Ryan.

Vance is against weapons supplies to Ukraine and for the soonest settlement of the conflict. In an interview with The New York Times, he called for a neutral status for Ukraine, with its borders being frozen as they currently are.