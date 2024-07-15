Florida court dismisses Trump’s classified documents case

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. The court of the Southern District of Florida has ruled to drop charges in the classified documents case against former US President Donald Trump, according to the document posted on its electronic database.

"Former President Trump’s Motion to Dismiss Indictment Based on the Unlawful Appointment and Funding of Special Counsel Jack Smith is Granted in accordance with this Order," the ruling of Judge Aileen Cannon said. "The Superseding Indictment is Dismissed because Special Counsel Smith’s appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution," it specified.

"The Clerk is directed to close this case. Any scheduled hearings are cancelled," the decision said.

FBI agents seized a total of 102 documents during a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in August of 2023: 27 of them were kept in the ex-president's office and 75 were in storage. As many as 17 documents were marked as "top secret."

Last June, a Miami court indicted the former president on charges of mishandling classified documents. Trump faced up to 400 years in prison and a large monetary fine. The former president himself claims that he did not have time to return the documents because of the rush and heavy workload.