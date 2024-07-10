Orban to push for preservation of NATO’s defensive status at Washington summit

BUDAPEST, July 10. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will push to make sure that NATO maintains its defensive status - as it was originally conceived in 1949 - during the alliance’s summit in Washington.

"The NATO summit kicked off in Washington. As for Hungary, I will insist that we must maintain NATO as a defensive alliance - like it was conceived during its establishment 75 years ago," the Prime Minister said on social media.

Previously, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who accompanies Orban in Washington, said that the current NATO summit will be decisive for international security.

"The threat of a new world war or a nuclear war becomes increasingly serious every day, because we see that the situation Ukraine gets complicated, more and more weapons appear on both sides of the frontline," the foreign minister said, adding that, in his opinion, the threat of escalation of the Ukrainian conflict increases.

"This is why this NATO summit is decisive," Szijjarto underscored.