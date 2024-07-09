NATO jeopardizes global security — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 9. /TASS/. The actions of NATO, which is now planning to spread its tentacles into Asia, pose a threat to the stability of the world and the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.

NATO's so-called security "is the real source of risks threatening global peace and stability," Lin Jian said. "As a Cold War legacy and the world’s biggest military alliance, NATO claims itself to be a regional defensive alliance on the one hand, but on the other hand keeps breaching its boundary, expanding its mandate, reaching beyond its defense zone, and stoking confrontation <...>," he added.

Lin Jian pointed out that China firmly opposes NATO's accusations against China, as well as the alliance's use of China as a pretext to push eastward into the Asia-Pacific region and stir things up there. Beijing calls on NATO to abandon its Cold War mentality and stop creating imaginary enemies everywhere, the diplomat added.

NATO will hold a summit in Washington on July 9-11. This year, the organization is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty. The summit participants are expected to zero in on China. The Wall Street Journal reported on July 7 that NATO countries intend to criticize China at the end of the summit for Beijing's alleged assistance to Russia in the special military operation.

According to the Nikkei Asia newspaper, the North Atlantic Alliance intends to sign a document expanding cooperation with Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan. The agreement envisions an expanded partnership in cybersecurity and combating disinformation.