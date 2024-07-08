France Insoumise founder calls for peaceful settlement of Ukrainian conflict

PARIS, July 8. /TASS/. Jean-Luc Melenchon, the founder of La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), has spoken in favor of peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

"We stand for Ukraine’s restoring its territorial integrity. But it should be done politically, but not by means of military force," he said, adding that the idea of delivering strikes inside Russia is "absurd."

After a conference on Ukraine in Paris on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the participants had considered sending ground troops to Ukraine. Although no consensus was reached, he left the door open for such a scenario in the future. Later, he repeated that the issue of sending troops to Ukraine could be raised again if Kiev asks for that in case "Russian forces break through the frontline," and Le Monde reported later that Macron is seeking to form an EU coalition to send instructors to Ukraine.