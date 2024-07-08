Xi Jinping meets with Viktor Orban in Beijing — Xinhua

BEIJING, July 8. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban in Beijing, CCTV reported.

According to the report, "in the first half of July 8, Chinese President met with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing."

Orban is currently in China with an official visit. On July 5, Orban discussed the potential ways to settle the conflict in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Three days before that, on July 2, he visited Kiev, where he discussed it with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.