At least 28 people killed, 125 injured in Gaza in past day — health ministry

CAIRO, July 3./TASS/. At least 28 people have been killed and 125 more injured in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s military operation in the past 24 hours, the embattled enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli army has carried out three attacks in the Gaza Strip, as a result of which 28 people were killed and another 125 were wounded," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, the number of dead in the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip rose to 37,953, with another 87,266 Palestinians wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.