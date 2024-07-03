China’s Xi arrives at Kazakh leader’s residence for talks with Tokayev

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived at the residence of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for talks, Jibek Joly television channel showed.

On Tuesday, the Chinese leader arrived in Astana on a state visit, including to take part in the 24th session of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Tokayev and Xi held a friendly meeting at a dinner on July 2.

The SCO summit will be held in the Kazakh capital on July 4. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin also arrived in the Kazakh capital to attend the international meeting.