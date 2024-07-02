At least 12 die in Israeli strike on residential house in central Gaza — TV

BEIRUT, July 2. /TASS/. At least 12 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to the television channel, several more people were wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.