Xi arrives in Astana to attend SCO summit

BEIJING, July 2. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Astana, the site of the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese leader left Beijing this morning. He is accompanied by Director of the General Office of the Chinese Communist Party Cai Qi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Xi Jinping is making state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan during this international trip, which will last until July 6.

Kazakhstan is chairing the SCO this year. The summit will be held on July 4 at the Palace of Independence in Astana. The event is expected to be attended by the heads of state of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, the UAE, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Qatar and Uzbekistan. SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also attend the summit.