US’ allies afraid that Biden’s withdrawal from race may impair stability in Europe — TV

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. Washington’s European allies are afraid that US President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race might have a negative effect on stability in the West and help Russia strengthen its positions, CNN reported.

According to the television channel, Europe and NATO are afraid that Biden’s withdrawal at this advance campaign stage would undermine stability, which, according to diplomats, would make it possible for Russia to consolidate its positions and attack the United States’ democratic system. The domestic situation in the United States and its weakness will furnish Washington’s opponents with additional possibilities.

On June 27, the first televised debate was held by the incumbent and former US presidents, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, in Atlanta, Georgia. Biden and Trump were not allowed to use written notes during the debate. According to a CNN flash poll, two thirds of the viewers said that Trump had won it.

The presidential elections in the United States will take place on November 5. Trump has already secured enough delegates’ votes to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate. Biden, who runs for re-election, has secured enough votes among Democrats.