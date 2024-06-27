Europe’s KNDS defense holding unveils new howitzers, come may be sent to Ukraine — TV

BERLIN, June 28. /TASS/. European defense industry holding company KNDS unveiled its new Piranha HMC AGM and Boxer RCH 155 howitzers at a testing range in Germany, which, according to the NTV television, may be sent to Ukraine.

According to the report, the Kiev government may receive 50 such howitzers.

Both models "combine the firepower of a self-propelled howitzer and the speed of an armored vehicle," the report says. They can strike targets within the range of 54 km and may be equipped with an additional remote control module in the future.

Germany is Ukraine’s second largest military equipment donor after the United States. Berlin’s deliveries are estimated at 28 billion euro. The country’s budget for 2024 allocates over 7 billion for the purpose.

Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine will not affect the progress of its special military operation.