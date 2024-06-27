Ukraine-EU agreement doesn’t contain practical guarantees of security

BRUSSELS, June 27. /TASS/. The security agreement that the EU and Ukraine signed in Brussels does not contain anything similar to NATO's collective defense principles.

According to the treaty published by the European Council, "in the event of future aggression," the EU and Ukraine would do little more than just "consult within 24 hours."

With respect to the current conflict, the EU reaffirmed the commitments that are already in place and pledged to continue honoring them. The EU also said it would continue to impose sanctions on Russia and fight the measures that the country is taking to neutralize the restrictions.

Ukraine committed to help ensure the security of the EU and its members by sharing information and military expertise, among other things.

Consultations

"In the event of future aggression, the European Union and Ukraine, at the request of either side, will consult within 24 hours on Ukraine’s needs as it exercises its right of self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter," the treaty says. "The European Union and Ukraine will swiftly determine appropriate next steps, in accordance with these commitments, without prejudice to the specific character of the security and defense policy of certain member states."

Military assistance

The EU pledged to continue its full military support to Ukraine in the current conflict in nine areas: continued and predictable supplies of arms and ammunition, military training and defense sector reform, integration of the Ukrainian and EU military industries, combating hybrid threats and "foreign interference," demining, police training and reforms, combating smuggling of weapons provided to Kiev, support for energy security, and intelligence sharing, including satellite imagery.