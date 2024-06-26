What is known about coup attempt in Bolivia

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The military gathered at the government building in Bolivia’s de-facto capital city of La Paz, and the former Army Commander Juan Jose Zuniga announced that he intends to "take the Homeland back." President of Bolivia Luiz Arce announced "strange moves of certain Army units" and called to honor democracy.

Here are the key points about the situation in Bolivia:

Development of events

- The square before the government building in La Paz has been occupied by the military. Army units break into the building, according to the Telesur TV channel.

- An armored vehicles reportedly entered the presidential palace territory.

- Staff of government and parliament buildings has been evacuated, according to El Deber.

The general’s intentions

- Bolivian General Zuniga, dismissed from the position of an Army Commander, announced that he intends to "take the Homeland back."

- Zuniga was dismissed after he announced his readiness to arrest ex-President Evo Morales.

- Morales accused Zuniga of a coup attempt. He called for a "civil mobilization for protection of democracy" and announced a strike and road blocking.

International reaction

- The Foreign Ministry of Bolivia called on the international community to support the legitimate government of President Luiz Arce.

- President of Honduras Xiomara Castro announced that she convenes an emergency meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called the coup attempt outrageous and expressed his solidarity with Arce.

- President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador condemned the coup attempt and stated total support to the incumbent president of the republic.