Turkey sees BRICS as alternative for developing economic ties — minister

ISTANBUL, June 24. /TASS/. Turkey holds talks with BRICS countries because it sees the organization as an alternative for the development of economic cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Haberturk television.

"Our negotiations with BRICS member countries continue. <...> We are in search of our interests, closely watching alternative economic platforms. The distinctive feature of BRICS is that Russia and China are among the members of the organization. Unlike the G7, where countries gather for political reasons, BRICS is primarily an economic platform. We try to maintain good relations with BRICS member countries," he said.

According to the minister, talks with BRICS "are in the process of evolution."

The minister said, while visiting China on June 4, that Turkey is interested in BRICS and regards it an important platform for cooperation. He said the group has potential and offers other countries an alternative. The minister later attended a BRICS+ meeting of foreign ministers in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod.