Israeli jets target Hezbollah facilities in south Lebanon

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets have delivered strikes on military targets of the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"Throughout the night, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Aitaroun, as well as Hezbollah operational infrastructure sites and terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Kfarkela and Khiam in southern Lebanon," the army press service said.

"As a result of an anti-tank projectile attack in the area of Metula last night (Sunday), two IDF reservists, members of the security team, were lightly and severely injured. The members of the security team were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified," the press service added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.