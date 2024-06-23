Houthis claim attacks against two ships — spokesman

DUBAI, June 23. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement attacked the Transworld Navigator bulk carrier in the Red Sea and the Stolt Sequoia tanker in the Indian Ocean, said Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesman.

The Transworld Navigator bulk carrier was attacked by an unmanned surface vehicle and the ship sustained "a direct hit," he said. The Stolt Sequoia tanker was attacked by cruise missiles, Saree noted.

"Both ships became targets because companies owned by them breached the ban on passing to ports of occupied Palestine," the spokesman said on the air with Al Masirah television.