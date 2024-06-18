Putin’s peace proposal not outrageous, but still unacceptable — top Italian diplomat

ROME, June 18. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal on how to settle the conflict in Ukraine is reasonable, but it is still unacceptable.

"Obviously, [Putin’s] proposal contains a certain message but it is unacceptable. Peace is a quite different thing and we will continue efforts toward it," he told lawmakers.

Commenting on the outcome of the conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock, he said that participants were open to the idea of including Russia in future meetings. He also stressed that assistance to Ukraine in no way means NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward a new peace proposal on settling the conflict in Ukraine. Thus, Russia insists that the status of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions be recognized, Ukraine declare its off-bloc and non-nuclear status, be demilitarized and de-Nazified, and anti-Russian sanctions be lifted. Kiev rejected this proposal. Following initial reactions from some Western countries, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the West’s response to Putin’s proposals on a new security architecture and the settlement of the situation in Ukraine was non-constructive.