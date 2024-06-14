UN Under-Secretary-General DiCarlo to attend Swiss conference on Ukraine — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, June 14. /TASS/. UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo will travel to Switzerland to attend the conference on Ukraine, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a briefing.

"The Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, will travel to Switzerland over the weekend to attend as an observer the summit on peace in Ukraine to be held in Burgenstock," he said.

Switzerland plans to host a conference on Ukraine in the resort town of Burgenstock on June 15-16. According to the Swiss authorities, Russia is not among those invited to this meeting. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that holding this event is a "road to nowhere." The ministry said that Moscow does not perceive any genuine willingness from the West to handle the matter fairly although Russia had never rejected a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Kiev.