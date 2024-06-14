Over 30 Arabs killed in past day due to Israeli army's actions in Gaza — health ministry

CAIRO, June 14. /TASS/. At least 34 Palestinians have been killed over the past 24 hours as a result of actions of the Israeli army that has been conducting a military operation in the Gaza Strip since last October, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, "in the past day alone, 71 people suffered wounds during air attacks and shelling by Israeli forces on different areas of the Strip."

In total, the death toll from Israeli forces’ actions in Gaza has amounted to 37,266 and 85,102 Arabs have been injured since hostilities erupted in the Palestinian enclave, according to the health ministry’s statistics.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza to eradicate Hamas’ military and political structure and to release all the hostages. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian truce was brokered by Egypt and Qatar and lasted a week. According to Israel, 110 hostages were released then. On December 1, the ceasefire was broken and combat operations resumed and are still going on.