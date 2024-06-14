Official death toll from Turkey’s February 2023 earthquakes over 45,000

ISTANBUL, June 14. /TASS/. The Turkish authorities have announced the final death toll from the earthquakes that hit the southeast of the republic in February 2023, based on the calculations of the national institute of statistics cited by the A Haber TV channel.

The natural disaster claimed the lives of 45,784 people.

The Turkish authorities previously reported that more than 50,000 people died as a result of the earthquakes.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes with an epicenter in the province of Kahramanmaras struck the country on the morning of February 6, 2023. Underground tremors, followed by thousands of aftershocks, hit 11 Turkish provinces. Nearly 34,000 buildings were destroyed and over 200,000 damaged. The total damage to the republic exceeds $100 billion.