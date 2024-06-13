{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US sends submarine to Cuba as Russian warships visit island

The US Southern Command said the US submarine pulled into the Cuban bay as part of a "routine port visit"

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. The US sent the fast attack submarine USS Helena to Guantanamo Bay as Russian naval ships are visiting Cuba.

The US Southern Command said the US submarine pulled into the Cuban bay as part of a "routine port visit."

However, The Associated Press described the port call as "a show of force" as Russian warships gathered in the Caribbean.

The AP reported that other US ships also have been tracking and monitoring the Russian drills, which Pentagon officials say do not represent a threat to the US.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on June 12 that Russian naval ships had completed exercises to rehearse the use of precision weapons, and called at the port of Havana. The ships include the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, the nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Kazan, the Akademik Pashin medium tanker and the Nikolay Chiker rescue tugboat.

The Cuban Defense Ministry said none of the ships carries nuclear weapons, so their port call does not pose a threat to the region.

US, Ukraine to expand intelligence sharing cooperation — agreement
It also says that the United States intends to aid in ramping up the potential of Ukrainian intelligence agencies
Over 80% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged
On June 11, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that about 80% of thermal power generation and a third of hydro generation in the country had been destroyed
Russia floats Stavropol small missile ship
Project 21631 small missile ships are armed with Kalibr missiles
One of Ukrainian nationalist leaders Kokhanovsky liquidated near Volchansk — report
Kokhanovsky was a well-known figure of the Ukrainian nationalist movement, and a regular participant in the events arranged by nationalists
France’s actions on Ukraine increase risk of direct clash with Russia — diplomat
"Paris’ attempts to justify its reckless actions, to present things as if they are not leading to the further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis are unbecoming," Maria Zakharova said
Bank of Russia to fix dollar, euro rates since June 13 on OTC market data basis
Backup approaches to computation of official currency rate in case of absence of currency trading were provided for in the relevant guidance of the Central Bank, the regulator noted
Medvedev says western Ukraine wants to be annexed to its ‘former masters’
According to Medvedev, Zelensky, Duda and Nauseda "pray for tanks, as it turned out"
Biden says Washington not authorizing strikes on Moscow, Kremlin
According to the US leader, the weapons can be used "in proximity to the border when they're being used on the other side of the border to attack specific targets in Ukraine"
Experts rule out Washington supplying Ukraine with nuclear arms
"We would never in a million years give Ukraine a nuclear weapon and I'll just throw in another reason why: NATO has a nuclear doctrine," Scott Ritter stressed
Ukrainian army leaves positions in southwestern Krasnogorovka, says DPR
Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy casualties in that frontline area, Igor Kimakovsky said
Buffer zone on Poland-Belarus border officially goes into effect
The buffer zone will stay up for 90 days, with an option to extend the restrictions
Putin approves new structure of Executive Office
Russian President established five new directorates
West uses ex-Ukrainian army chief to pressure Zelensky — expert
Ruslan Bortnik believes that some forces in the West are clearly betting on the general, considering him as a possible successor to the incumbent head of state
Most Russian companies already substituted foreign IT solutions — industry experts
Anton Nemkin recalled that the new sanctions are aimed at services and software that some Russian companies still rely on, rather than private users
Russian forces disrupt Ukraine’s `victorious’ plan near Volchansk — expert
Andrey Marochko stressed that Russian defense had proven far stronger than the enemy thought, and Ukrainian reconnaissance had been incorrect
Medvedev urges to turn life in West into 'permanent nightmare' in response to sanctions
"We should try every day to do as much damage as possible to those countries that have imposed these restrictions on our country and all our citizens," the senior Russian official stressed
Cargo turnover of Russian seaports down 3.4% YOY in 5M 2024 — Association
The cargo turnover edged down by 4.4% to 39.3 mln metric tons in ports of the Arctic Basin, increased by 0.7% to 117.1 mln metric tons in ports of the Baltic Basin, and lost 3% to 96 mln metric tons in ports of the Far Eastern Basin
US ban on IT services in Russia not to affect ordinary users — expert
Eldar Murtazin added that the restrictions apply to certain sectors, such as IT support for any operating systems for the government, enterprise solutions, support for updates and development of CRM systems
Ukraine fully governed, sponsored by West — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev also said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should repent before Ukrainians for "for his lies about imminent victory," for "devoting Ukrainians to destruction" and for "the revival of Nazism"
Shares of Moscow Exchange, Sberbank, VTB decline following sanctions news
The Moscow Exchange shares slowed down the decline by 6.53% to 235.5 rubles, ordinary shares of Sber - by 1.26% to 313.79 rubles
Iran takes measures at nuclear sites in response to new IAEA resolution — news agency
According to the report, this is a response to the "hostile actions" of three European countries: the United Kingdom, Germany and France
Some countries back out of plans to attend Swiss-hosted Ukraine conference — report
One EU diplomat said the number of withdrawals could rise
Putin bans use of cybersecurity services from unfriendly countries since 2025
Earlier, the US Treasury Department announced that it will prohibit the provision of a number of services to Russia related to information technology and cloud services
US, Ukraine sign 10-year security agreement — Reuters
The document notes that the US intend to provide Ukraine with materiel, training and advising, sustainment, intelligence, security, defense industrial, institutional, and other support
ISS refutes rumors of emergency situation onboard
"All remain healthy and safe, and tomorrow’s spacewalk will start at 8 a.m. EDT as planned," according to the statement
Russia will significantly expand its program on attracting specialists from abroad — Putin
It is reported that these measures will make it possible to support new major scientific projects and attract leading specialists to work in Russia, and specialists from different countries of the world, as has been the case recently
NATO preparing Vietnam War-like scenario for Ukraine, German lawmaker says
Sevim Dagdelen pointed to "the deployment of German and other weapons, capable of reaching major Russian cities, and the deployment of an increasing number of instructors"
Hungary not optimistic about Ukraine conference, PM to skip out — government
Explaining why Viktor Orban will not go to the conference in Switzerland, Gergely Gulyas said one should not expect much from "peace conferences without warring parties or when only one of them is present"
Airplanes flying to Kazan redirected to alternate airfields
"Flights routing to the Kazan Airport were redirected to spare airfields in Begishevo and Samara," the press service informed
World Bank improves forecast for Russian GDP growth in 2024-2025
According to the bank's experts, in 2024 Russia’s economic growth will reach 2.9%
Beijing all for Moscow boosting relations with Pyongyang — Chinese foreign ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian recalled that China and North Korea also maintain good ties
Russian stock market indices rising on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index added 0.02% to 3,171.69 points
Russia to keep talking with IAEA despite its call on Moscow to abandon ZNPP — Kremlin
In September, the IAEA Board of Governors approved a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw troops from the nuclear plant’s premises
Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts defeat on two Ukrainian military brigades
Ukrainian military had suffered losses of up to 80 troops
Swiss conference on Ukraine needed to keep anti-Russian propaganda going — diplomat
"It is already clear that this is a waste of time, a kind of action whose value is zero, but which is being used to the maximum to maintain the anti-Russian psychosis," Alexander Grushko stressed
Defense Ministry officially announces commanders of four Russian Military Districts
Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev was appointed as the commander of the Central Military District
Putin extends ban on supply of oil, oil products under price cap until December 31, 2024
The document bans the supply of Russian oil and oil products, provided that contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly involve a price cap introduced by the G7 countries, the EU, and Australia
Tactical Missiles Corporation scales up high precision weapons production
"Boris Obnosov stressed that it became possible on account of expanding and upgrading production facilities, increasing the headcount, improving labor productivity and shifting to the 24/7 work schedule," the ministry noted
Russia to resume contributions to Arctic Council when it restarts its full-fledged work
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia would consider the advisability of remaining in the Arctic Council should it turn into an unfriendly structure
Russian nuclear sub Kazan, frigate Admiral Gorshkov to arrive in Cuba next week
"This visit stems from the historic friendly relations between Cuba and Russia and is strictly in line with international rules," the Cuban Defense Ministry pointed out
Russian pipeline gas supplies to EU up 24% in 5M 2024 — report
EU’s pipeline gas imports stood at 13.6 bln cubic meters in May, up 9% year on year
Press review: G7 pushes EU to tap Russian assets and BRICS sends strong message to West
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 11th
Defense Ministry announces Kazan missile-carrying submarine joins Russian Navy
The lead submarine of project 885M (Yasen-M) Kazan was launched on March 31, 2017
Press review: Far-right gains in EU Parliament and SPIEF-2024 breaks records
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 10th
Yuan falls below 12 rubles, first time in a year
By 11:14 Moscow time, the yuan slowed down and amounted to 11.99 rubles
US Global Hawk drone patrols Black Sea airspace near Crimea
The drone took off from the US Sigonella airbase in Sicily
Argentina in talks on transfer of strike aircraft for Ukraine — news portal
This is about the opportunity of transferring five inoperable Super Etendard
Bank of Russia suspends trade in Hong Kong dollar
"Thursday’s trading session in currencies and precious metals, as well as on the Moscow Exchange, will begin from 9:50 a.m. Moscow time," the Bank of Russia said
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Fomin meets with Indian envoy Kumar — Defense Ministry
The ministry underscored that the meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, traditional for Russian-Indian relations
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Russia to deploy latest early warning radar in Crimea
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s year-end board meeting in late December 2020 that the ministry would begin work next year for building a Yakhroma radar in Sevastopol
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 88.21 rubles for June 14
The official yuan rate is fixed at 12.0408 rubles, down 19 kopecks
European Court of Human Rights registers Crimean museums' case over Scythian gold
The case was registered as "Bakhchisaray Historical, Cultural and Archaeological Museum-Reserve and others against the Netherlands and Ukraine"
UK sanctions Moscow Exchange, NSD, NCC, St. Petersburg Exchange, Ingosstrakh
The updated sanctions list for Russia, posted on the website of the country’s Foreign Office, includes 42 new legal entities and individuals
Nirvana sued by ‘Nevermind’ album cover ‘baby’
Spencer Elden seeks $150,000 each from 17 parties, including the surviving members of the grunge rock band, the photographer who took the image, and the record labels that released or distributed the album in the last three decades
Russian troops liberate 60% of DPR territory — Pushilin
The head of the region emphasized that the rest of the Donetsk People's Republic territory remaining under Kiev control needs to be liberated within the constitutional borders of the republic
Russia not to leave US’ aggressive actions without response — diplomat on new sanctions
"As always in cases like this, Russia will not leave such aggressive actions without a response," Maria Zakharova said
New US sanctions to cover chips supplied to Russia — Bloomberg
New restrictive measures are expected to be announced on Wednesday
Press review: Impact of latest Russia sanctions and Hungary exempted from Ukraine aid club
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 13th
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
World’s tallest building lit up in Russian flag colors
The inscription of "the United Arab Emirates supports Russia" in Arabic and English appeared on the facade of the Burj Khalifa
Russian recon groups eliminate Ukrainian saboteurs near Vremevka in Zaporozhye area
Russian reconnaissance groups also operate in the enemy’s rear to obtain recon data on the adversary’s numerical strength
NATO does everything to prepare for clash with Russia — senior diplomat
Alexander Grushko added that the alliance has launched a hybrid war against Russia
Trust in dollar will decline even further after new US sanctions — official
The Bank of Russia said earlier on Thursday commenting on the new sanctions, it will calculate the official ruble exchange rate on the over-the-counter market, the rate will remain uniform and market-based
France turns down Russian request to hold UNSC meeting on downed plane Wednesday — mission
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting at 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday
NATO's latest moves reflect growing role of nuclear weapons in planning — Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko noted that accusations against Russia of a nuclear threat were "another move to turn things upside down"
Certain banks in Kyrgyzstan suspend work with money transfer systems
"In view of technical work the following transfer systems are not functioning at the moment - Astrasend, Unistream, Contact, Koronapay, and Sberbank Online," RSK Bank said
Biden needs more bloodshed in Europe to stay in power — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova commented on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s plans to make arms supplies to Kiev obligatory for all NATO members
Russia’s strikes pound Ukrainian army, equipment in 103 areas over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 450 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian forces destroy 300 Ukrainian troops in pinpoint air strike
The video uploaded by Russia’s Defense Ministry shows that Russian forces launched an ODAB-1500 fuel-air-explosive bomb against Ukrainian militants
Russia to give military-technical response if F-16 jets appear over Ukraine — Lavrov
Russia had presented "a very serious demarche" within the framework of the UN Security Council panel "nuclear five" in connection with the possibility of F-16 aircraft being prepared for transfer to Ukraine to carry nuclear weapons
Ukraine fires about 170 munitions at Belgorod Region in one day — governor
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, a man was injured in the village of Golovchino as a result of a drone attack
Messi decides to skip Paris 2024 Olympics
At the Paris Olympics, the men’s tournament will be held from July 24 to August 9
Russian troops capture Ukrainian soldiers near Staromayorskoye in DPR
According to the earlier report, Russian forces had eliminated Ukrainian army personnel in the village of Staromayorskoye by strike drones
Intense fighting going on in Kramatorsk area — Ukrainian army general staff
It is reported that the bulk of the fighting is taking place in the Kurakhovo area
Russia to continue working with Armenia to clarify Yerevan's position on CSTO — Kremlin
"We hope that in any case we will stick to partnership and alliance relations," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 560 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
G7 countries agree to provide Kiev with $50 bln using Russian assets until end of 2024
"Initially, this was the United States’ initiative," the Elysee Palace said
Canada adds Soviet hockey player Vladislav Tretyak, Pobeda Airlines to its sanctions list
Other persons who came under restrictions are Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov, head of the Safe Internet League Yekaterina Mizulina, former governor of the Moscow region, Hero of the Soviet Union Boris Gromov, journalists Aram Gabrelyanov and Alexander Malkevich
Putin launches BRICS Games in Kazan
The BRICS games will take place on June 12-24
Kremlin to closely monitor G7 summit in Italy — presidential spokesman
The meeting of G7 leaders has kicked off at the Borgo Egnazia resort in the southern region of Puglia and will last until June 15
Situation in Ukraine reflects confrontation between West and rest of world — Medvedev
According to the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, this confrontation stems from "diametrically opposed views on the further development of mankind"
HeliRussia show features latest combat drones
Rosoboronexport presented the latest light multirole 305E guided missile and the upgraded option of Ka-52 Alligator helicopter gunships
Rosatom constructing 39 power generating units overseas — CEO
The cost of building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey provisionally stands at $24-25 bln
Musk proposes placing terrorist tag on Ukrainian NGO that blacklisted US politicians
Last week, the Ukrainian NGO published a list of 76 US organizations and 391 Americans who criticize aid to Ukraine
Moscow Exchange not to trade euro, US dollar since June 13
These changes will cover the stock market, the currency market, and the standardized derivatives market; the futures market will operate as usual
Yuan falls to 12.18 rubles after sharp growth in early trading
As of 10:22 Moscow time, the yuan accelerated its decline
China-US ties may deteriorate if Trump wins in November, expert warns
Jia Qingguo described Joe Biden’s approach as "more predictable"
Niger bids farewell to Western influence as US troops plan exit
Alexander Stepanov thinks that this is precisely why Russia needs to help local authorities ensure national security
G7 reaching political agreement on use of Russian assets — Italian PM
The scheme should now be determined "from the technical point of view," Giorgia Meloni noted
US to keep seeking release of Gershkovich as his case goes to Russian court — official
"We were all hopeful that we were able to broker a deal with the Russians before this happened," said Roger Carstens after the American’s case was sent to a Russian court for trial
Ex-US intel officer Ritter says his passport was seized to hamper anti-Russophobia
He expects to have his passport before the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October
Mandatory NATO arms deliveries to Ukraine not to change anything — Kremlin
Moscow knows that "there are certain countries in the alliance that have stated their unwillingness" to participate in mandatory aid to Kiev, Dmitry Peskov noted
Putin says all political challenges hindering research will be overcome
The Russian leader noted with satisfaction that when scientists task Russian enterprises with developing something that we used to import, Russian manufacturers accomplish the mission with success
Delegations from 15 friendly countries to attend Russia’s Maritime Defense Show
As in 2023, the Congress and Exhibition Center of the Naval Glory Museum on the premises of the Island of Forts tourist and recreational cluster will be the venue of the maritime show
European Parliament election results foreshadow weaker support to Kiev — Politico
According to the article, US and European officials are concerned about the growing representation of far right groups in the European parliament
Uniper terminates gas supply contract with Gazprom Export — company
Long-term gas supply contracts would be effective until mid-2030s before that moment
Putin travels on trusted Russian aircraft — Kremlin
"All machinery in our country that transports citizens is also maintained at the proper level," Dmitry Peskov stressed
