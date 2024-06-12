Armenian police detain 86 protestors in Yerevan

YEREVAN, June 12. /TASS/. Armenian police detained 86 protestors from the Tavush for the Motherland opposition movement, who clashed with police and security forces outside the Armenian parliament building earlier in the day, the Aysor portal wrote citing the country’s interior ministry.

"As of 9:00 p.m. local time [5:00 p.m. GMT], 86 people were detained. Six police officers were injured in clashes and taken to hospitals in Yerevan," the statement says.

According to the report, 30 people sought medical assistance at clinics, where they are currently receiving the medical treatment.

Police and protestors clashed outside Armenia’s parliament building earlier on Wednesday.