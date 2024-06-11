{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Armenia’s top brass takes part in NATO Military Committee meeting

"In his speech, Major General Yeroyan stressed the importance of cooperation with NATO in transforming Armenia's defense sector and reaffirmed the commitment to continue participation in peacekeeping missions under the auspices of NATO," the ministry said

YEREVAN, June 11. /TASS/. Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Major General Artur Yeroyan took part in a NATO Military Committee meeting in the format of chiefs of the general staff via video link on Tuesday, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

"In his speech, Major General Yeroyan stressed the importance of cooperation with NATO in transforming Armenia's defense sector and reaffirmed the commitment to continue participation in peacekeeping missions under the auspices of NATO," the ministry said.

Tags
Armenia
Mourning declared in Malawi from June 11 to July 1 after vice president’s plane crash
According to Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen, details of the funeral ceremony will be announced later
Read more
More than 6,000 visit Africa. Together into the Future festival in Russia
The festival was held within the framework of the second summit Russia-Africa
Read more
Hamas says handed over its response to Gaza settlement initiative to mediators
"We have handed over some of our comments to the initiative to the mediators," Osama Hamdan told the Al Mayadeen television channel
Read more
Brent oil falls below $78 per barrel, first time since November 17
Futures for WTI oil with January delivery decreased by 0.48% to $73.2 per barrel
Read more
Russian aerospace forces strike six terrorists bases in two Syrian governorates
Apart from that, in his words, one violation of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles was reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Read more
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft wipe out Ukrainian equipment, personnel over past day
After employing air-launched munitions, the pilots performed a missile evasion maneuver, fired flares and returned to their airfield, it said
Read more
Mourning declared in Malawi from June 11 to July 1 after vice president’s plane crash
According to Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen, details of the funeral ceremony will be announced later
Read more
Goal of denazifying Ukraine remains in place — Putin
Speaking about the goal of Ukraine's demilitarization, the president said certain parameters had been agreed upon in 2022 during the talks in Istanbul
Read more
Belousov becomes permanent member of Russian Security Council — decree
The document has been made public
Read more
Venezuela wants to be second Latin American state to join BRICS — top diplomat
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto stressed that Venezuela is committed to BRICS’ principles of independence, friendship, and solidarity
Read more
Press review: G7 pushes EU to tap Russian assets and BRICS sends strong message to West
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 11th
Read more
International Arctic forum due in Murmansk Region in 2025
The international Arctic forum will bring together efforts of government authorities, international organizations, scientific and business communities, and foreign countries to exchange views and offer mechanisms for effective development of the Arctic potential
Read more
US believes it is the right moment to wreck Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine, which is supported by the United States, is "a minuscule tool in this existential struggle," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Top Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss situation in Middle East, Transcaucasia
"The Russian Federation’s principled assessment of the situation unfolding around the Ukrainian conflict was relayed," the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Infrastructure damage at Russia’s liberated territories exceeds $2.55 bln
The department noted that Director of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin held a meeting of the Coordination Council of the Investigative Committee on the provision of assistance to children affected by humanitarian disasters, natural disasters, terrorist acts, and armed conflicts
Read more
FACTBOX: Malawi’s vice president dies in plane crash
It is reported that nine other people were on board apart from the vice president, including the country's former first lady, Shanil Muluzi
Read more
FACTBOX: 2024 BRICS Games to kick off in Russia’s Kazan on June 12
Athletes from other countries besides the BRICS member states will for the first time ever take part in the BRICS Games at this year’s event
Read more
Capacity of oil pipeline project parallel to Power of Siberia-2 to total up to 30 mln tons
Russian fields will be the raw materials source for the oil pipeline
Read more
Armenia’s top brass takes part in NATO Military Committee meeting
"In his speech, Major General Yeroyan stressed the importance of cooperation with NATO in transforming Armenia's defense sector and reaffirmed the commitment to continue participation in peacekeeping missions under the auspices of NATO," the ministry said
Read more
Top Russian, Venezuelan diplomats sign memorandum on countering sanctions
Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto met on the sidelines of the BRICS ministerial meeting in Nizhny Novgorod
Read more
Mercenaries from Georgia, Canada, Poland, US most active in Ukraine, DPR head says
The Russian Investigative Committee has a ballpark figure on the number of foreigners engaged in the Ukraine conflict, Denis Pushilin added
Read more
Minsk calls on BRICS and partners to join forces in fighting Western sanctions
Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik stressed the importance of developing mutual settlement mechanisms and interbank cooperation to reduce risks
Read more
Russian troops liberate Staromayorskoye community in DPR over past day — top brass
Russian troops gained better ground and inflicted casualties on eight Ukrainian army brigades in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Artyomovsk frontline needs to be pushed 25 km farther away to ensure security, says DPR
The DPR head said earlier that the Ukrainian army kept delivering intensive strikes on Artyomovsk and Soledar, which hindered recovery work
Read more
Nuclear war not imminent, but trend not good — top Russian senator
Valentina Matviyenko stated that as long as there is no threat to Russia’s very existence, the country "will never use nuclear weapons"
Read more
Woman in DPR killed in Ukrainian shelling
The mayor of Gorlovka expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the victim
Read more
Russia categorically against West's attempts to 'play nuclear card' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that "an alliance is being shaped between the United States, South Korea and Japan" on the Korean Peninsula
Read more
Russia looking at all scenarios of special military operation — Putin
"At some point, Russia will have to begin to be in a hurry," the head of state noted
Read more
West planning Gaza's future without Palestinian input — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that the Palestinians themselves "are still disunited, dependent on various external sponsors"
Read more
Russia could tweak nuclear doctrine amid new threats — lawmaker
Addressing the plenary session of the recent St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s nuclear doctrine is fluid, and can be adjusted if necessary
Read more
Sacrificing hundreds of innocents in Nuseirat to save others unacceptable, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister noted that the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Jordan took part in the negotiations in various formats, which were devoted, among other things, to the release of hostages
Read more
Su-34 jet plane crashes in North Ossetia, killing crew
A technical malfunction is believed to be the preliminary cause of the crash
Read more
Premature to talk about Macron’s resignation — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that Macron’s Renaissance Party is losing popularity, which, in his words, is a sign that the people are not happy
Read more
Mercenaries could pilot Mirage jets provided to Ukraine, says French analyst
"If it is a Ukrainian pilot with limited flight experience, it will be their weak point," Cyril de Lattre noted
Read more
Kremlin spokesman suggests asking Biden how it is that he ‘knows Putin for 40 years’
When he was a senator for Delaware, Joe Biden visited the USSR several times during the late 1970s, and Vladimir Putin was in his early 30s at that time and served in the KGB
Read more
Chinese shippers to boost voyages over Northern Sea Route — Russian minister
This year, Chinese shippers plan to make 18 voyages along the Northern Sea Route, Alexey Chekunkov pointed out
Read more
Ukrainian troops no longer evacuate their wounded in Chasovoy Yar — DPR adviser
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russia forces have reached serious success in the city of Chasovoy Yar
Read more
China-Russia financial cooperation not subject to Western pressure — media
The article highlights that China has "the confidence, conditions and capabilities to ensure national financial and economic security"
Read more
Ukraine sustains over 1,000 casualties trying to hold the line in eastern Chasov Yar — DPR
According to the report, pressure on Ukrainian troops has intensified in the southern, southwestern and southeastern parts of the city
Read more
More and more countries approve Chinese-Brazilian consensus on Ukraine — Foreign Minister
According to Wang Yi, it is necessary to aspire to make the BRICS’ role in global management increasingly significant
Read more
Second stage of tactical nuclear drills kicks off in Russia — top brass
The drills will jointly train units of Russia and Belarus’ Armed Forces for the combat use of tactical nuclear weapons
Read more
Western hegemony not sustainable — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that BRICS does not seek to isolate itself from the West
Read more
Russian ambassador lauds intensified relations with Eritrea
Igor Mozgo pointed out that Eritrea "came down on the side of Russia and have pursued this course ever since"
Read more
Russian missile frigate repels enemy air attack in Atlantic drills
The exercise practiced operations by combat crews and interoperability of command and combat posts while delivering fire by shipborne AK-192M artillery guns and a Palash anti-aircraft missile/artillery system against simulated aerial targets
Read more
BRICS not seeking global dominance — Lavrov
Multipolarity is not something that depends on the wishes of a certain state or a group of nations, the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Russia-Indonesia trade turnover reaches around $4 bln in 2023
Denis Manturov held talks with Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Airlangga Hartarto as co-chairs of the Russian-Indonesian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation
Read more
Some of F-16s transferred to Kiev to be deployed outside Ukraine
Sergey Golubtsov also said that Ukraine would need at least two Patriot air defense systems, two NASAMS air defense systems, and several self-propelled Gepard air defense systems to protect the F-16s’ airfields
Read more
Le Pen lays into Macron over comments that sending troops to Ukraine not ruled out
"Emmanuel Macron is playing military leader, but he is so careless about the lives of our children," Marine Le Pen stressed
Read more
Hunter Biden may face up to 25 years in jail, fine of up to $750,000 — CNN
The gun possession investigation into US President Joe Biden's son began in 2018, when it was found out that he owned a gun as a user of illegal drugs
Read more
Russia floats Stavropol small missile ship
Project 21631 small missile ships are armed with Kalibr missiles
Read more
West uses ex-Ukrainian army chief to pressure Zelensky — expert
Ruslan Bortnik believes that some forces in the West are clearly betting on the general, considering him as a possible successor to the incumbent head of state
Read more
FACTBOX: Russia Day
On Russia Day, the country traditionally holds holiday concerts, mass open air celebrations and sports events
Read more
Russia hails Turkey’s initiatives, including on Black Sea security — Putin
"It was not our fault that it was not extended, regrettably," the Russian leader said
Read more
Russian app marketplace Rustore nears 40 million monthly users
In October 2023, the monthly audience was 22.5 million people, according to Ivan Myzdrykov, Vice President for Development of Mail Services and RuStore at VK
Read more
G7 countries intend to warn small Chinese banks against alleged ties with Russia — Reuters
"Leaders gathering at the June 13-15 summit in Italy hosted by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are expected to focus heavily during their private meetings on the threat posed by burgeoning Chinese-Russian trade to the fight in Ukraine, and what to do about it," Reuters reported
Read more
Kremlin still mum about timing of Putin’s major appearances
The Russian leader last addressed the Federal Assembly in April 2021
Read more
Taliban ready for dialogue on security with Russia — delegation at SPIEF
Acting Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Abdul Umari favored Russia’s intention to exclude the movement from ban lists
Read more
Import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft starts certification flight tests — UAC
The UAC noted that the first flight took place at the airfield of the Gromov Flight Research Institute in Zhukovsky, Moscow region
Read more
Putin’s SPIEF plenary session speech lasts one hour
The Russian leader consistently outlined all the innovations that relate to global trade, the labor market, the digital platform revolution, saturation of the economy with modern technologies and innovations
Read more
Liberation of Staromayorskoye community blocks Ukrainian army reserves, says DPR
The Ukrainian army is suffering heavy casualties running into thousands of troops due to Russian heavy weapons’ intensive fire in that frontline area, Igor Kimakovsky noted
Read more
NATO preparing Vietnam War-like scenario for Ukraine, German lawmaker says
Sevim Dagdelen pointed to "the deployment of German and other weapons, capable of reaching major Russian cities, and the deployment of an increasing number of instructors"
Read more
Russian troops use new anti-drone systems near Chasov Yar — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky noted that the enemy had started using drones supplied by the West on the massive scale
Read more
Brent oil price falls below $77 per barrel, first time since February 5
By 12:25 Moscow time, Brent futures accelerated the decline and reached $76.87 (-1.64%)
Read more
US withdraws years-long ban on providing weapons to ‘Azov’ — The Washington Post
According to the report, the Azov regiment passed a vetting under the so-called "Leahy law"
Read more
US ready to 'flirt' with neo-Nazis to suppress Russia — Kremlin
Earlier, the US State Department said that the US administration had approved the transfer of US weapons to the Ukrainian nationalist Azov regiment
Read more
Russian troops liberate 60% of DPR territory — Pushilin
The head of the region emphasized that the rest of the Donetsk People's Republic territory remaining under Kiev control needs to be liberated within the constitutional borders of the republic
Read more
Chechen leader demands harsh punishment for attackers of Emelianenko’s daughter
Kadyrov said those who assaulted the girl knew whose daughter she was
Read more
Putin says hopes to meet with Erdogan in Astana in early July
Hakan Fidan, in turn, conveyed greetings from his president and thanked for being received in the Kremlin
Read more
BRICS considering some 30 appeals from different countries — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that a new category of partner countries will be established
Read more
US border patrol to immediately deport migrants from Russia — newspaper
This measure will also be applied to migrants from Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan
Read more
Putin travels on trusted Russian aircraft — Kremlin
"All machinery in our country that transports citizens is also maintained at the proper level," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russia offers full-cycle technological partnership to other countries — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that "such an approach to cooperation on an equal footing, transfer of technologies and competencies, rather than their monopolization, allow for the establishment of stronger ties between states"
Read more
Senior diplomat suggests revisiting Russia's nuclear containment strategy amid US threats
"Before making decisions on the matter, we do not usually preliminarily say which kinds of changes might be introduced," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Russia welcomes Turkey’s interest to BRICS — Putin
"Naturally, we will support this commitment to and interest in being together with the countries of this association, being closer together, resolving common tasks," the Russian president said
Read more
Russia, China determined to step up efforts to combat plastic pollution
The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to "the goals, principles and structural framework of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change of May 9, 1992 and the Paris Agreement of December 12, 2015"
Read more
Peace talks can only take place once Kiev adheres to law — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that it was not right to leave things as they are and sit down at the negotiating table as though nothing is happening
Read more
Russia’s annual inflation expected to hit target figure in 2025 — Bank of Russia
"The Bank of Russia holds open the prospect of increasing the key rate at its upcoming meeting," the regulator said
Read more
Ukraine’s defense intelligence implicated in Crocus attack, FSB chief says
On the evening of March 22, four terrorists attacked the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just outside the Moscow city limits
Read more
Putin calls for rapid modernization of Russian army
The Russian president stated that the world is seeing technological breakthroughs in almost all areas of life
Read more
Tiksi development master plan implementation to stimulate Yakut Arctic's west — governor
It is reported that the agglomeration will become a backbone point for the country's entire northeast, for the Northern Sea Route, and will favor building up the country's defense capability
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 560 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
One of Ukrainian nationalist leaders Kokhanovsky liquidated near Volchansk — report
Kokhanovsky was a well-known figure of the Ukrainian nationalist movement, and a regular participant in the events arranged by nationalists
Read more
All civilians gone from Artyomovsk, Soledar due to Ukraine's aggression — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that he had visited the liberated towns
Read more
Majority in European Parliament to be pro-European, pro-Ukrainian — Kremlin spokesman
Elections to the 2024-2029 EP were held in all EU countries from June 6 to 9
Read more
West ‘shut eyes, ears with blinds,’ unwilling to hear Russia’s points on Bucha — Kremlin
"We continue to insist that all accusations against Russia, against Russian military are not merely groundless, but a well-directed show, nothing else but a tragic show," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Over 10,000 developers from 40 countries registered in Rustore
Most developers are from Russia, China, Singapore, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan
Read more
Around 8,000 cars assembled at former Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg after restart
The former Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg started production of cars under the new Solaris brand in February, after the Hyundai plant stopped producing cars in March last year due to difficulties with component supply
Read more
Net sales of Russia's 29 largest exporters rise by 13% in May — Bank of Russia
The dynamics of the national currency exchange rate was favorably influenced by the maintenance of a tight monetary policy and a decrease in the demand for foreign currency by importers
Read more
Hamas insists on withdrawal of Israeli troops from entire Gaza Strip — TV
According to the sources, Hamas insists that Israel withdraw its force from the territory of the Rafah crossing and the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land along Gaza’s border with Egypt
Read more
Peace proponents win in Europe, US election up next — PM
Viktor Orban noted that the question of war and peace, i.e. the continuation or termination of the conflict in Ukraine, was, in fact, the main issue in the European Parliament elections held on June 6-9 in the EU countries
Read more
Expulsions of Western reporters may continue as tit-for-tat moves, Russian diplomat warns
"I will take this opportunity to once again warn the West: if you touch our journalists, other foreign correspondents will go home as well," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Foreign media's mood at meeting with Putin gives reason for cautious optimism — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, foreign media "are asking questions and inquiring, but this is more like information work and less like hysteria"
Read more
About 30 countries want to join 'BRICS family' — Russian envoy to China
Igor Morgulov noted that BRICS members are bolstering coordination on key global issues, including at multilateral venues like the UN, G20 and the World Trade Organization
Read more
Kremlin says keeping up combat readiness important amid Western provocations
The Russian presidential spokesman noted that holding drills was a normal practice
Read more
Putin to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan tonight — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Fidan was holding talks in Moscow and now will inform Putin about the "outcome of these talks"
Read more
Ukrainian troops could be surrounded near Karlovka — Russian official
Igor Kimakovsky said Russian forces made a small headway toward Karlovka moving from the village of Netailovo
Read more
Russia, China, North Korea not in nuclear alliance — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the only thing that unites these three countries is that they "have been proclaimed the targets of the United States and their allies’ aggressive policy"
Read more
Stavropol missile ship to operate in Baltic fleet
The Baltic fleet has to receive three small missile ships and a submarine by the end of the year
Read more
Car traffic through Crimean Bridge restored
This was reported in the official Telegram channel about the situation on the bridge
Read more
Russia thankful to Turkey for contribution to Ukrainian crisis settlement — Putin
The Russian president also thanked the Turkish side for its "support for the negotiating process, for providing the Istanbul venue for talks with Ukraine on the crisis settlement"
Read more
Russian troops thwart Ukrainian army rotation in Kupyansk area
The Grad rocket launcher promptly advanced to a firing position and blanketed the area after three aiming shots
Read more