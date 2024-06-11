Armenia’s top brass takes part in NATO Military Committee meeting

YEREVAN, June 11. /TASS/. Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Major General Artur Yeroyan took part in a NATO Military Committee meeting in the format of chiefs of the general staff via video link on Tuesday, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

"In his speech, Major General Yeroyan stressed the importance of cooperation with NATO in transforming Armenia's defense sector and reaffirmed the commitment to continue participation in peacekeeping missions under the auspices of NATO," the ministry said.