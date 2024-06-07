West deliberately aggravates Ukrainian conflict — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, June 8. /TASS/. Western leaders are intentionally aspiring to exacerbate the Ukraine conflict, not wanting to settle it peacefully, and the arrival of foreign troops may be imminent, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with TV2.

"We are centimeters away from a direct clash" with Russia, he said. According to the Hungarian head of government, it is just a matter of time for "both US and Western European troops to appear on the frontline."

Replying to the host’s question as to whether the Western leaders do not see this happening, Orban said: "It’s not that they don’t see it, they want it."

He noted that the EU and NATO leaders think that Russia can be defeated on the battlefield and are rearing for a direct conflict. "Under US pressure, they are moving toward the escalation of combat. This is a military psychosis with its source in two places, Brussels and Washington, so changes are necessary both here and there," the Hungarian prime minister said, reminding about current elections to the European Parliament and the upcoming US presidential election.

"Any war is the result of a human decision. We know the people who can make such decisions - the US president and the leaders of major European countries. If they decide to stop the war, it will end," he stressed. In Orban’s opinion, "had European leaders wanted to establish peace today, then the truce [in Ukraine] would have happened in a matter of 24 hours.".