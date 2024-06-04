United States circulated a new draft resolution on Gaza to the UN Security Council

UN, June 4. /TASS/. The United States circulated a new draft Middle East resolution to the UN Security Council designed to support a new truce proposal between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced.

"Today, the United States circulated a new UN Security Council resolution supporting the proposal now on the table to end the fighting in Gaza through a ceasefire and a hostage deal," she said in a statement published on the website of the UN mission to the UN.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the Security Council "must insist that Hamas accept the deal."

"Council Members should not let this opportunity to pass by. We must speak with one voice in support of this deal," she added.