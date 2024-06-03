Kazakhstan removes Taliban from its list of terrorists to to boost trade ties

ASTANA, June 3. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has decided to remove the Taliban movement (outlawed IN Russia) from its list of terrorist organizations in an effort to foster economic cooperation with Afghanistan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"Kazakhstan has removed the Taliban from the list of terrorists proceeding from the importance of developing trade and economic cooperation with present-day Afghanistan taking into account that this regime is here to stay," the presidential press service quoted him as saying at a meeting with parliament speakers from the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

According to Tokayev, involving Afghanistan in interregional cooperation will be a priority going forward.

He stressed the importance of the CSTO standing together on this matter and called for supporting his country’s initiative geared toward establishing a UN regional center for sustainable development in Central Asia and Afghanistan in the city of Almaty.