CAR PM leaves for Russia to attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Felix Moloua has set off for Russia to take part in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian embassy in that country said.

"On June 2, Russian Charge d’Affaires in the Central African Republic Gennady Dominyak saw off CAR Prime Minister Felix Moloua at the Bangui international airport. He left for Russia to take part in thee 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," it wrote on its Telegram channel.