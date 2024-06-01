US, Ukraine to finalize bilateral talks on security arrangements in next several weeks

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba agreed in their phone call on Friday to finalize bilateral talks on security guarantees for Kiev in the next several weeks, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said in a press release.

"The two agreed to finalize bilateral talks on long-term security arrangements in the next several weeks," the diplomat said.

In addition, he said, the two top diplomats touched upon the situation on the battlefield and the upcoming Switzerland-hosted "Summit on Peace in Ukraine."

On 30 May, The Financial Times said that the United States was close to inking a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine. At the NATO summit in Vilnius in the summer of 2023, the G7 countries promised to sign agreements with Kiev on security guarantees. Ukraine has already inked such ten-year agreements with the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Finland, and France. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the agreements say nothing about guarantees, but merely state what is already being done by Kiev’s allies, with no one promising anything more than that.