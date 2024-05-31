Houthis claim attacking US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in Red Sea

DUBAI, May 31. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement have attacked the US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea in response to the UK and US strikes on the radical organization’s facilities in Yemen, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Within the framework of reacting to the US-UK aggression <...> Yemen’s rocket and naval forces conducted a joint operation, attacking the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

According to the spokesman, the strike was delivered with several missiles and rockets that reached their target. "This was a precise hit," he insisted.