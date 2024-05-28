Ireland recognizes Palestine as independent state

LONDON, May 28. /TASS/. The Irish government has recognized Palestine as an independent state, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Micheal Martin said following a special session of the cabinet of ministers.

"Today’s Government decision authorizes the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine," the top Irish diplomat said in a statement. He noted that the status of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Ireland will be upgraded to that of an embassy after the Palestinian authorities make a formal request. The Irish diplomatic mission in Ramallah will also become an embassy.

On May 22, Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris announced that on May 28 Dublin will recognize Palestine as an independent state.