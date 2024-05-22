US ready to discuss with Ukraine deep strikes on Russia — secretary of state

WASHINGTON, May 23. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the House Committee on Foreign Affairs that Washington was ready to discuss with Kiev the possibility of using US weapons for attacking targets deep in the Russian territory.

"We've endeavored to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, when it needs, can use it effectively, can maintain it effectively. As I said to Congressman [Bill] Keating, we're always open to listening to our partners," he said in response to a remark that the US should send a clearer signal to Ukraine that it can deliver retaliatory strikes on the Russian territory with US weapons.

"We are determined to make sure that not only does Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself, but we obviously constantly have to look at what those needs are in any given moment," he said. "I'm always open <…> to conversations with our allies and partners what their needs are, we want to make sure that they have what they need."

On Tuesday, the Politico newspaper cited a letter by lawmakers from both parties in the US House of Representatives demanding the Joe Biden administration allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory using US weapons. The letter called on US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to authorize "the use of US-provided weapons to strike strategic targets within Russian territory under certain circumstances."

Commenting on the report, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said hotheads in the US Congress look determined to further provoke tensions around Ukraine and follow Washington's general policy of continuing the war to the last Ukrainian.