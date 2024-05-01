Police arrest over 200 people at protest rallies in Columbia University

NEW YORK, May 1. /TASS/. About 230 people were arrested at student protest rallies at Columbia University in New York on April 30, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official.

According to the TV channel, police officers used flash-bang grenades to enter a university building where the protesters had barricaded themselves. Sources said that dozens of people had been arrested several blocks from the university.

Earlier, a TASS correspondent reported that the police had set up a perimeter around the campus to hold back the protesters.