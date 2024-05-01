Over 140 people detained at Istanbul rally for resisting police — TV

ISTANBUL, May 1. /TASS/. Turkish police officers have completely sealed off Istanbul’s central Taksim Square, detaining over 140 people for resisting police in this and other areas of the capital, Sozcu TV channel said.

Local authorities banned any May Day rallies of trade unions and political parties blocking off the square and engaging over 42,000 police officers to ensure security.

In order to disperse aggressive crowds, consisting mostly of young people, the police used tear gas and rubber bullets.