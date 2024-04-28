Ukraine’s army chief acknowledges Russia’s successes in several frontline areas

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky has acknowledged that Russian forces have achieved tactical successes in a number of areas in the zone of combat operation.

"The situation on the frontline has aggravated. <…> [Russian forces] are attacking along the entire frontline and have achieved tactical successes in an number of areas. The situation is changing dynamically," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Thus, according to Syrsky, the most difficult situation for the Ukrainian army is unfolding in the Pokrovksky and Kurakhovsky areas in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), where Ukrainian units had to retreat.

A serious situation for Ukrainian troops is also in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, he noted, adding that the Ukrainian army has reinforced its artillery and tank units in the Kharkov area.

The Russian defense ministry said on Sunday that Russia’s Battlegroup Center has liberated the settlement of Novobakhmutovka in the DPR and repelled ten Ukrainian counterattacks.

During a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format on Saturday, Syrsky admitted that the frontline situation remains tense for Ukrainian troops and tends to deteriorate.