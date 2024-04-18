UN secretary general calls on international community to prevent escalation in Red Sea

UNITED NATIONS, April 18. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appealed to the international community to prevent escalation in the Red Sea.

"The international community must act together to prevent escalation in the Red Sea that would exacerbate tensions and undermine regional peace and security and international trade," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

"Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial shipping continue to disrupt global trade. They have been met with strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom," Guterres continued. "Armed confrontations on this crucial waterway increase risks across the board: risks to supply chains; risks of an environmental disaster from a damaged cargo ship or oil tanker; risks of a serious escalation and a confrontation between major powers, with appalling political, security, economic and humanitarian repercussions."

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since mid-November.

In response to these attacks, the US put together an international coalition and started an operation to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea.