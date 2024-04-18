German MFA summons Russian ambassador after detention of espionage suspects — newspaper

BERLIN, April 18. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has summoned Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev in connection with the detention of two people suspected of spying for Russia, the Bild newspaper reported.

TASS has not yet received a comment from the Russian embassy in connection with the summoning of the Russian ambassador.

Commenting on the men's arrest, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said: "Our security services have prevented possible explosions aimed at undermining our military assistance to Ukraine," Der Spiegel quoted Faeser as saying. "We will continue to provide massive support to Ukraine and will not be intimidated," she said.

On Thursday, Germany's Public Prosecutor’s Office said it had arrested two men on suspicion of spying for Russia and plotting acts of sabotage. The agency described them as "Russian Germans." Both are suspected of working for a foreign intelligence service. Investigators believe that since October 2023, Dieter S. has been in contact with Russian intelligence agencies about subsersive activities in Germany. He reportedly agreed to burn and blow up military facilities, Der Spiegel writes. The magazine claims that the saboteurs’ targets included military cargo routes. In addition, Dieter S. allegedly surveyed and took pictures of US military sites in Germany, providing photos to Russia, Der Spiegel said. Another detainee, Alexander J., began assisting him in March 2024.

Dieter S. photographed and videotaped the movement of military equipment and the transport of military goods and allegedly passed the information on to his curators. According to the prosecution, Dieter S. was a member of one of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s units between December 2014 and September 2016. In this regard, he is suspected of participation in a foreign terrorist organization and preparation of a violent crime threatening state security. The arrest took place the day before in the Bavarian city of Bayreuth. Both men are now in custody.